Hgcapital Trust - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.09.2022 - GB00BJ0LT190
22.09.22 00:04
Das Instrument 5AC GB00BJ0LT190 HGCAPITAL TRUST LS-,025 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.09.2022 The instrument 5AC GB00BJ0LT190 HGCAPITAL TRUST LS-,025 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,36 €
|4,46 €
|-0,10 €
|-2,24%
|21.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJ0LT190
|A2PKX2
|5,40 €
|3,80 €
