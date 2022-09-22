Erweiterte Funktionen
FIH GROUP PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.09.2022 - GB00BD0CWJ91
22.09.22 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FBLM GB00BD0CWJ91 FIH GROUP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.09.2022 The instrument FBLM GB00BD0CWJ91 FIH GROUP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,58 €
|2,64 €
|-0,06 €
|-2,27%
|22.04./08:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BD0CWJ91
|A2ACT7
|2,88 €
|2,38 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
