FIH GROUP PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.09.2022 - GB00BD0CWJ91




22.09.22 00:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument FBLM GB00BD0CWJ91 FIH GROUP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.09.2022 The instrument FBLM GB00BD0CWJ91 FIH GROUP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,58 € 2,64 € -0,06 € -2,27% 22.04./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BD0CWJ91 A2ACT7 2,88 € 2,38 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 2,70 € 0,00%  21.09.22
Frankfurt 2,56 € -0,78%  21.09.22
Berlin 2,58 € -2,27%  21.09.22
Stuttgart 2,30 € -4,17%  21.09.22
  = Realtime
