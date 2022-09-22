Erweiterte Funktionen
InMed Pharmaceuticals - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.09.2022 - GB0003081246
22.09.22 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 5H3 GB0003081246 ELECO PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.09.2022 The instrument 5H3 GB0003081246 ELECO PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.09.2022
Finanztrends Video zu Stabilus SE
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,12 $
|7,45 $
|-0,33 $
|-4,43%
|02.09./23:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA4576376012
|A3DTK2
|59,25 $
|5,82 $
Werte im Artikel
7,56
+0,94%
6,50
+0,70%
272,66
+0,26%
100,16
+0,09%
0,78
-0,64%
50,20
-0,89%
26,09
-1,36%
7,12
-4,43%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|Inmed Pharmaceuticals: RARE .
|13.09.22
|15
|IMLFF - developing cannabis ba.
|25.04.21