Gulf Keystone Petroleum - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.09.2022 - BMG4209G2077
22.09.22 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GVP1 BMG4209G2077 GULF KEYSTONE PETR. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.09.2022 The instrument GVP1 BMG4209G2077 GULF KEYSTONE PETR. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,66 €
|2,54 €
|0,12 €
|+4,72%
|21.09./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG4209G2077
|A2DGZ5
|3,74 €
|1,95 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,66 €
|+4,72%
|21.09.22
|Stuttgart
|2,52 €
|+3,28%
|21.09.22
|Frankfurt
|2,62 €
|+3,15%
|21.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,55 $
|+0,39%
|20.09.22
|Berlin
|2,52 €
|-2,33%
|21.09.22
