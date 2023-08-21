Erweiterte Funktionen
Equinix - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.08.2023 - US29444U7000
20.08.23 21:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.08.2023 The instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.08.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|749,77 $
|753,84 $
|-4,07 $
|-0,54%
|18.08./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29444U7000
|A14M21
|819,54 $
|495,11 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|691,00 €
|-0,32%
|18.08.23
|Frankfurt
|691,20 €
|-0,03%
|18.08.23
|Hannover
|689,20 €
|-0,06%
|18.08.23
|München
|695,80 €
|-0,14%
|18.08.23
|Berlin
|690,60 €
|-0,17%
|18.08.23
|NYSE
|751,96 $
|-0,30%
|18.08.23
|Nasdaq
|749,77 $
|-0,54%
|18.08.23
|Stuttgart
|688,60 €
|-0,95%
|18.08.23
|Düsseldorf
|686,00 €
|-1,29%
|18.08.23
|AMEX
|747,67 $
|-1,32%
|18.08.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Equinix
|25.04.21
|1
|Equinox - Uran in NZ +
|03.10.12