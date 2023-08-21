Erweiterte Funktionen



Equinix - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.08.2023 - US29444U7000




20.08.23 21:38
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.08.2023 The instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.08.2023

Aktuell
20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Jetzt startet Börsenstar diesen AI Hot Stock
Jetzt 400% mit KI Aktientip nach 1.855% mit Palo Alto Networks ($PANW)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
749,77 $ 753,84 $ -4,07 $ -0,54% 18.08./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US29444U7000 A14M21 819,54 $ 495,11 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		691,00 € -0,32%  18.08.23
Frankfurt 691,20 € -0,03%  18.08.23
Hannover 689,20 € -0,06%  18.08.23
München 695,80 € -0,14%  18.08.23
Berlin 690,60 € -0,17%  18.08.23
NYSE 751,96 $ -0,30%  18.08.23
Nasdaq 749,77 $ -0,54%  18.08.23
Stuttgart 688,60 € -0,95%  18.08.23
Düsseldorf 686,00 € -1,29%  18.08.23
AMEX 747,67 $ -1,32%  18.08.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech-Aktie startet enorme Kursrallye - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. 223% Biotech Hot Stock nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Equinix 25.04.21
1 Equinox - Uran in NZ + 03.10.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...