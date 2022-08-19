Erweiterte Funktionen
Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.08.2022 - US3765361080
19.08.22 01:51
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.08.2022 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,82 $
|20,72 $
|0,10 $
|+0,48%
|18.08./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3765361080
|260884
|26,10 $
|17,74 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|20,62 €
|+1,33%
|18.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|20,61 €
|+1,63%
|18.08.22
|Nasdaq
|20,82 $
|+0,48%
|18.08.22
|AMEX
|20,42 $
|0,00%
|08.08.22
|Frankfurt
|20,48 €
|-0,05%
|18.08.22
|Stuttgart
|20,17 €
|-0,54%
|18.08.22
|München
|20,63 €
|-1,10%
|18.08.22
|Berlin
|20,06 €
|-1,71%
|18.08.22
|NYSE
|20,69 $
|-1,80%
|17.08.22
