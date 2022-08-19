Erweiterte Funktionen

Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.08.2022 - US3765361080




19.08.22 01:51
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.08.2022 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,82 $ 20,72 $ 0,10 $ +0,48% 18.08./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3765361080 260884 26,10 $ 17,74 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,62 € +1,33%  18.08.22
Düsseldorf 20,61 € +1,63%  18.08.22
Nasdaq 20,82 $ +0,48%  18.08.22
AMEX 20,42 $ 0,00%  08.08.22
Frankfurt 20,48 € -0,05%  18.08.22
Stuttgart 20,17 € -0,54%  18.08.22
München 20,63 € -1,10%  18.08.22
Berlin 20,06 € -1,71%  18.08.22
NYSE 20,69 $ -1,80%  17.08.22
  = Realtime
