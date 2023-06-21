Erweiterte Funktionen
British Land ADR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.06.2023 - US1108281007
21.06.23 00:01
Das Instrument BLDA US1108281007 BRITISH LAND ADR/1 LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.06.2023 The instrument BLDA US1108281007 BRITISH LAND ADR/1 LS-,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,27 $
|4,34 $
|-0,07 $
|-1,61%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1108281007
|A0DPR5
|6,23 $
|3,54 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,27 $
|-1,61%
|20.06.23
|Frankfurt
|3,88 €
|-2,02%
|20.06.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
