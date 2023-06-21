Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument BLDA US1108281007 BRITISH LAND ADR/1 LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.06.2023 The instrument BLDA US1108281007 BRITISH LAND ADR/1 LS-,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.06.2023

 
