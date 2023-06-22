Erweiterte Funktionen
Alliance Pharma - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.06.2023 - GB0031030819
21.06.23 23:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DVL GB0031030819 ALLIANCE PHARMA LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.06.2023 The instrument DVL GB0031030819 ALLIANCE PHARMA LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,605 €
|0,615 €
|-0,01 €
|-1,63%
|22.04./08:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0031030819
|913253
|1,37 €
|0,38 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
