GB GROUP PLC LS-,25 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.06.2023 - GB0006870611
21.06.23 23:49
Das Instrument 0GB GB0006870611 GB GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.06.2023 The instrument 0GB GB0006870611 GB GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,98 €
|3,02 €
|-0,04 €
|-1,32%
|21.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0006870611
|914859
|7,30 €
|2,92 €
= Realtime
