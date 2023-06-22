Erweiterte Funktionen
British Land - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.06.2023 - GB0001367019
21.06.23 23:49
Das Instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.06.2023 The instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,855 €
|3,985 €
|-0,13 €
|-3,26%
|21.06./21:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0001367019
|852556
|5,94 €
|3,61 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,855 €
|-3,26%
|21.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,2788 $
|+1,88%
|14.06.23
|Frankfurt
|3,92 €
|+0,77%
|21.06.23
|Hannover
|3,91 €
|+0,51%
|21.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|3,805 €
|-3,18%
|21.06.23
|Berlin
|3,845 €
|-3,39%
|21.06.23
|Stuttgart
|3,76 €
|-5,88%
|21.06.23
