Getty Realty Corporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.03.2023 - US3742971092




21.03.23 00:33
Das Instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.03.2023 The instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
35,35 $ 35,35 $ -   $ 0,00% 20.03./21:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3742971092 929043 36,49 $ 24,66 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		33,60 € +1,82%  09.03.23
Nasdaq 35,32 $ +1,79%  20.03.23
AMEX 35,29 $ +1,61%  20.03.23
Düsseldorf 32,60 € +1,24%  20.03.23
NYSE 35,35 $ 0,00%  21.03.23
Stuttgart 32,40 € -0,61%  20.03.23
Frankfurt 32,00 € -1,84%  20.03.23
Berlin 31,80 € -2,45%  20.03.23
  = Realtime
