Erweiterte Funktionen
Getty Realty Corporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.03.2023 - US3742971092
21.03.23 00:33
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.03.2023 The instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.03.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,35 $
|35,35 $
|- $
|0,00%
|20.03./21:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3742971092
|929043
|36,49 $
|24,66 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|33,60 €
|+1,82%
|09.03.23
|Nasdaq
|35,32 $
|+1,79%
|20.03.23
|AMEX
|35,29 $
|+1,61%
|20.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|32,60 €
|+1,24%
|20.03.23
|NYSE
|35,35 $
|0,00%
|21.03.23
|Stuttgart
|32,40 €
|-0,61%
|20.03.23
|Frankfurt
|32,00 €
|-1,84%
|20.03.23
|Berlin
|31,80 €
|-2,45%
|20.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|127
|GETTY RLTY CORP geht wied.
|24.04.21