Prudential Financial - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.11.2022 - US7443201022
19.11.22 16:42
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument PLL US7443201022 PRUDENTIAL FINL DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.11.2022 The instrument PLL US7443201022 PRUDENTIAL FINL DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|107,33 $
|106,79 $
|0,54 $
|+0,51%
|18.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7443201022
|764959
|124,20 $
|85,47 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|103,32 €
|+0,25%
|18.11.22
|Xetra
|103,96 €
|+1,40%
|18.11.22
|Berlin
|104,00 €
|+1,25%
|18.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|103,40 €
|+0,96%
|18.11.22
|AMEX
|107,42 $
|+0,81%
|18.11.22
|NYSE
|107,33 $
|+0,51%
|18.11.22
|Nasdaq
|107,35 $
|+0,45%
|18.11.22
|Frankfurt
|102,42 €
|-1,22%
|18.11.22
|Stuttgart
|102,42 €
|-1,23%
|18.11.22
|Hannover
|102,42 €
|-1,25%
|18.11.22
|München
|103,02 €
|-1,27%
|18.11.22
= Realtime
