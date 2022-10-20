Erweiterte Funktionen



Industrial Logistics Properties T. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.10.2022 - US4562371066




20.10.22 00:01
Das Instrument 1QY US4562371066 IND.LOG.PROP.TR. DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.10.2022 The instrument 1QY US4562371066 IND.LOG.PROP.TR. DL -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.10.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,05 5,09 -0,04 -0,79% 19.10./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4562371066 A2JBRN 28,66 4,50
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,15 € -0,96%  19.10.22
Frankfurt 5,15 € 0,00%  19.10.22
München 5,15 € 0,00%  19.10.22
NYSE 5,05 $ -0,59%  19.10.22
Nasdaq 5,05 -0,79%  19.10.22
Berlin 5,15 € -0,96%  19.10.22
AMEX 5,025 $ -1,08%  19.10.22
  = Realtime
