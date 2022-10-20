Das Instrument 1QY US4562371066 IND.LOG.PROP.TR. DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.10.2022 The instrument 1QY US4562371066 IND.LOG.PROP.TR. DL -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.10.2022