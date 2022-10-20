Erweiterte Funktionen
Industrial Logistics Properties T. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.10.2022 - US4562371066
20.10.22 00:01
Das Instrument 1QY US4562371066 IND.LOG.PROP.TR. DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.10.2022 The instrument 1QY US4562371066 IND.LOG.PROP.TR. DL -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,05
|5,09
|-0,04
|-0,79%
|19.10./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4562371066
|A2JBRN
|28,66
|4,50
= Realtime
