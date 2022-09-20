Erweiterte Funktionen

Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.09.2022 - US3765361080




19.09.22 23:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.09.2022 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,16 $ 18,285 $ -0,125 $ -0,68% 02.09./22:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3765361080 260884 26,10 $ 17,74 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,05 € -1,23%  19.09.22
Berlin 18,00 € +0,36%  19.09.22
München 18,43 € 0,00%  19.09.22
Stuttgart 18,005 € 0,00%  19.09.22
Frankfurt 17,84 € -0,50%  19.09.22
NYSE 18,15 $ -0,55%  19.09.22
Nasdaq 18,16 $ -0,68%  19.09.22
AMEX 18,08 $ -0,93%  19.09.22
Düsseldorf 17,985 € -1,61%  19.09.22
  = Realtime
