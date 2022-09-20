Erweiterte Funktionen
Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.09.2022 - US3765361080
19.09.22 23:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.09.2022 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,16 $
|18,285 $
|-0,125 $
|-0,68%
|02.09./22:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3765361080
|260884
|26,10 $
|17,74 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,05 €
|-1,23%
|19.09.22
|Berlin
|18,00 €
|+0,36%
|19.09.22
|München
|18,43 €
|0,00%
|19.09.22
|Stuttgart
|18,005 €
|0,00%
|19.09.22
|Frankfurt
|17,84 €
|-0,50%
|19.09.22
|NYSE
|18,15 $
|-0,55%
|19.09.22
|Nasdaq
|18,16 $
|-0,68%
|19.09.22
|AMEX
|18,08 $
|-0,93%
|19.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|17,985 €
|-1,61%
|19.09.22
