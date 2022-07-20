Erweiterte Funktionen
MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.07.2022 - GB00BJ1F4N75
19.07.22 23:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.07.2022 The instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.07.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,35 €
|3,45 €
|-0,10 €
|-2,90%
|19.07./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJ1F4N75
|A2PGUK
|5,68 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,35 €
|-2,90%
|18.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|3,40 €
|+3,98%
|19.07.22
|Berlin
|3,43 €
|+3,31%
|19.07.22
|München
|3,34 €
|0,00%
|19.07.22
|Stuttgart
|3,28 €
|-0,91%
|19.07.22
|Frankfurt
|3,28 €
|-2,09%
|19.07.22
|Hamburg
|3,27 €
|-2,39%
|19.07.22
|Hannover
|3,27 €
|-2,39%
|19.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|36
|micro focus langfristig strong b.
|11.03.22