MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.07.2022 - GB00BJ1F4N75




19.07.22 23:50
Das Instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.07.2022 The instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.07.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,35 € 3,45 € -0,10 € -2,90% 19.07./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJ1F4N75 A2PGUK 5,68 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,35 € -2,90%  18.07.22
Düsseldorf 3,40 € +3,98%  19.07.22
Berlin 3,43 € +3,31%  19.07.22
München 3,34 € 0,00%  19.07.22
Stuttgart 3,28 € -0,91%  19.07.22
Frankfurt 3,28 € -2,09%  19.07.22
Hamburg 3,27 € -2,39%  19.07.22
Hannover 3,27 € -2,39%  19.07.22
  = Realtime
