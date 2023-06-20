Erweiterte Funktionen
20.06.23 00:13
Das Instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.06.2023 The instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,99 $
|35,14 $
|-0,15 $
|-0,43%
|16.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3742971092
|929043
|36,49 $
|25,19 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,80 €
|+2,50%
|08.06.23
|Frankfurt
|31,60 €
|0,00%
|19.06.23
|AMEX
|34,95 $
|-0,09%
|16.06.23
|NYSE
|34,99 $
|-0,43%
|16.06.23
|Nasdaq
|34,985 $
|-0,43%
|16.06.23
|Berlin
|31,60 €
|-0,63%
|19.06.23
|Stuttgart
|31,40 €
|-0,66%
|19.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|31,58 €
|-0,69%
|19.06.23
