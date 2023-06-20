Erweiterte Funktionen



Getty Realty Corporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.06.2023 - US3742971092




20.06.23 00:13
Das Instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.06.2023 The instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.06.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
34,99 $ 35,14 $ -0,15 $ -0,43% 16.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3742971092 929043 36,49 $ 25,19 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,80 € +2,50%  08.06.23
Frankfurt 31,60 € 0,00%  19.06.23
AMEX 34,95 $ -0,09%  16.06.23
NYSE 34,99 $ -0,43%  16.06.23
Nasdaq 34,985 $ -0,43%  16.06.23
Berlin 31,60 € -0,63%  19.06.23
Stuttgart 31,40 € -0,66%  19.06.23
Düsseldorf 31,58 € -0,69%  19.06.23
  = Realtime
Aktuelle Diskussionen
127 GETTY RLTY CORP geht wied. 24.04.21
