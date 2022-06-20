Erweiterte Funktionen
Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.06.2022 - US3765361080
19.06.22 21:46
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.06.2022 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,42 $
|17,86 $
|0,56 $
|+3,14%
|17.06./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3765361080
|260884
|26,10 $
|17,74 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,43 €
|+3,11%
|17.06.22
|NYSE
|18,42 $
|+3,72%
|17.06.22
|Stuttgart
|17,43 €
|+3,47%
|17.06.22
|Nasdaq
|18,42 $
|+3,14%
|17.06.22
|AMEX
|18,46 $
|+3,13%
|17.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|17,385 €
|+2,51%
|17.06.22
|München
|16,975 €
|0,00%
|17.06.22
|Frankfurt
|16,81 €
|-3,94%
|17.06.22
|Berlin
|16,665 €
|-5,77%
|17.06.22
