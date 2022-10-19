Erweiterte Funktionen
Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.10.2022 - US3765361080
19.10.22 00:00
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.10.2022 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,38 $
|16,38 $
|- $
|0,00%
|19.10./00:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3765361080
|260884
|26,10 $
|15,03 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|16,67 €
|+2,02%
|18.10.22
|AMEX
|16,45 $
|+6,96%
|18.10.22
|Berlin
|16,28 €
|+2,55%
|18.10.22
|Stuttgart
|16,705 €
|+1,89%
|18.10.22
|NYSE
|16,33 $
|+1,37%
|18.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|16,49 €
|+1,13%
|18.10.22
|Frankfurt
|16,585 €
|+0,42%
|18.10.22
|München
|16,36 €
|+0,31%
|18.10.22
|Nasdaq
|16,38 $
|0,00%
|18.10.22
Aktuell
