Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.10.2022 - US3765361080




19.10.22 00:00
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.10.2022 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.10.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,38 $ 16,38 $ -   $ 0,00% 19.10./00:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3765361080 260884 26,10 $ 15,03 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,67 € +2,02%  18.10.22
AMEX 16,45 $ +6,96%  18.10.22
Berlin 16,28 € +2,55%  18.10.22
Stuttgart 16,705 € +1,89%  18.10.22
NYSE 16,33 $ +1,37%  18.10.22
Düsseldorf 16,49 € +1,13%  18.10.22
Frankfurt 16,585 € +0,42%  18.10.22
München 16,36 € +0,31%  18.10.22
Nasdaq 16,38 $ 0,00%  18.10.22
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Konstant guter Dividenden zahle. 14.09.21
