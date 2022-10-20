Erweiterte Funktionen
Gemfields Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.10.2022 - GG00BG0KTL52
20.10.22 00:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 5PH GG00BG0KTL52 GEMFIELDS GROUP DL-00001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.10.2022 The instrument 5PH GG00BG0KTL52 GEMFIELDS GROUP DL-00001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.10.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,185 $
|0,17 $
|0,015 $
|+8,82%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BG0KTL52
|A2JRRP
|0,24 $
|0,15 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,185 $
|+8,82%
|06.09.22
|Frankfurt
|0,182 €
|-2,15%
|19.10.22
|Stuttgart
|0,178 €
|-2,73%
|19.10.22
|Berlin
|0,188 €
|-4,08%
|19.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
