Gemfields Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.10.2022 - GG00BG0KTL52
19.10.22 00:00
Das Instrument 5PH GG00BG0KTL52 GEMFIELDS GROUP DL-00001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.10.2022 The instrument 5PH GG00BG0KTL52 GEMFIELDS GROUP DL-00001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,183 €
|0,187 €
|-0,004 €
|-2,14%
|18.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BG0KTL52
|A2JRRP
|0,25 €
|0,13 €
99,31
+0,59%
0,18
-2,14%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,185 $
|+8,82%
|06.09.22
|Frankfurt
|0,186 €
|+3,91%
|18.10.22
|Berlin
|0,196 €
|-1,01%
|18.10.22
|Stuttgart
|0,183 €
|-2,14%
|18.10.22
