Das Instrument 5PH GG00BG0KTL52 GEMFIELDS GROUP DL-00001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.10.2022 The instrument 5PH GG00BG0KTL52 GEMFIELDS GROUP DL-00001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.10.2022