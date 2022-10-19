Erweiterte Funktionen

Gemfields Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.10.2022 - GG00BG0KTL52




19.10.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 5PH GG00BG0KTL52 GEMFIELDS GROUP DL-00001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.10.2022 The instrument 5PH GG00BG0KTL52 GEMFIELDS GROUP DL-00001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.10.2022

