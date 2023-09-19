Das Instrument HVH AU000000NGI6 NAVIGATOR GLOB. INV. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.09.2023 The instrument HVH AU000000NGI6 NAVIGATOR GLOB. INV. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.09.2023