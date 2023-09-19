Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument HVH AU000000NGI6 NAVIGATOR GLOB. INV. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.09.2023 The instrument HVH AU000000NGI6 NAVIGATOR GLOB. INV. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.09.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,83 € 0,795 € 0,035 € +4,40% 15.03./18:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000NGI6 A2H7ME 0,88 € 0,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,83 € +4,40%  18.09.23
Stuttgart 0,82 € +3,80%  18.09.23
Frankfurt 0,825 € -1,79%  18.09.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,86 $ -9,30%  18.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
