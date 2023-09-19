Erweiterte Funktionen
NAVIGATOR GLOB. INV. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.09.2023 - AU000000NGI6
19.09.23 00:09
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument HVH AU000000NGI6 NAVIGATOR GLOB. INV. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.09.2023 The instrument HVH AU000000NGI6 NAVIGATOR GLOB. INV. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.09.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,83 €
|0,795 €
|0,035 €
|+4,40%
|15.03./18:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000NGI6
|A2H7ME
|0,88 €
|0,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|0,83 €
|+4,40%
|18.09.23
|Stuttgart
|0,82 €
|+3,80%
|18.09.23
|Frankfurt
|0,825 €
|-1,79%
|18.09.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,86 $
|-9,30%
|18.09.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.