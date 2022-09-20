Erweiterte Funktionen



Robeco BP Global Premium Eq. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.09.2022 - LU0940004830




19.09.22 23:55
Das Instrument FHQB LU0940004830 ROBECO BP GL PREM.EQ.C EO INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.09.2022 The instrument FHQB LU0940004830 ROBECO BP GL PREM.EQ.C EO INVESTMENT_FUND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.09.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
188,94 € 188,97 € -0,03 € -0,02% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0940004830 A1XEB8 197,77 € 172,90 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		188,94 € -0,02%  15.09.22
Frankfurt 185,917 € +0,61%  19.09.22
Berlin 186,16 € +0,57%  19.09.22
München 187,46 € -0,65%  19.09.22
  = Realtime
