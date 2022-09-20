Erweiterte Funktionen
Robeco BP Global Premium Eq. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.09.2022 - LU0940004830
19.09.22 23:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FHQB LU0940004830 ROBECO BP GL PREM.EQ.C EO INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.09.2022 The instrument FHQB LU0940004830 ROBECO BP GL PREM.EQ.C EO INVESTMENT_FUND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|188,94 €
|188,97 €
|-0,03 €
|-0,02%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0940004830
|A1XEB8
|197,77 €
|172,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|188,94 €
|-0,02%
|15.09.22
|Frankfurt
|185,917 €
|+0,61%
|19.09.22
|Berlin
|186,16 €
|+0,57%
|19.09.22
|München
|187,46 €
|-0,65%
|19.09.22
= Realtime
