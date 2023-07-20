Erweiterte Funktionen
SM Energy - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.07.2023 - US78454L1008
19.07.23 23:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SJL US78454L1008 SM ENERGY CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.07.2023 The instrument SJL US78454L1008 SM ENERGY CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,76 $
|34,76 $
|- $
|0,00%
|19.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US78454L1008
|A1CZW5
|48,55 $
|24,68 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,10 €
|+1,20%
|19.07.23
|München
|30,56 €
|+5,52%
|19.07.23
|Berlin
|31,02 €
|+0,94%
|19.07.23
|Frankfurt
|30,93 €
|+0,91%
|19.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|31,10 €
|+0,35%
|19.07.23
|NYSE
|34,76 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|34,79 $
|0,00%
|19.07.23
|AMEX
|34,775 $
|0,00%
|19.07.23
|Stuttgart
|30,39 €
|-2,72%
|19.07.23
= Realtime
