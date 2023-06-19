Erweiterte Funktionen
Sino Biopharmaceutical - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.06.2023 - KYG8167W1380
18.06.23 22:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SMZ1 KYG8167W1380 SINO BIOPH.SUBDIV.HD-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.06.2023 The instrument SMZ1 KYG8167W1380 SINO BIOPH.SUBDIV.HD-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,4599 €
|0,4427 €
|0,0172 €
|+3,89%
|16.06./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG8167W1380
|A0CBDJ
|0,67 €
|0,42 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,4599 €
|+3,89%
|16.06.23
|Stuttgart
|0,444 €
|+1,23%
|16.06.23
|Hannover
|0,445 €
|+0,82%
|16.06.23
|Berlin
|0,442 €
|+0,78%
|16.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,4389 €
|+0,27%
|16.06.23
|München
|0,4506 €
|0,00%
|16.06.23
|Frankfurt
|0,4461 €
|-1,31%
|16.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,46 $
|-2,13%
|06.06.23
= Realtime
