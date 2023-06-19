Erweiterte Funktionen

Sino Biopharmaceutical - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.06.2023 - KYG8167W1380




18.06.23 22:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SMZ1 KYG8167W1380 SINO BIOPH.SUBDIV.HD-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.06.2023 The instrument SMZ1 KYG8167W1380 SINO BIOPH.SUBDIV.HD-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,4599 € 0,4427 € 0,0172 € +3,89% 16.06./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG8167W1380 A0CBDJ 0,67 € 0,42 €
Tradegate (RT) 		0,4599 € +3,89%  16.06.23
Stuttgart 0,444 € +1,23%  16.06.23
Hannover 0,445 € +0,82%  16.06.23
Berlin 0,442 € +0,78%  16.06.23
Düsseldorf 0,4389 € +0,27%  16.06.23
München 0,4506 € 0,00%  16.06.23
Frankfurt 0,4461 € -1,31%  16.06.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,46 $ -2,13%  06.06.23
