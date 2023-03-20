Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Essentra":
 Aktien    


Essentra - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.03.2023 - GB00B0744359




19.03.23 22:33
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument HOF GB00B0744359 ESSENTRA PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.03.2023 The instrument HOF GB00B0744359 ESSENTRA PLC LS -,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.03.2023

Aktuell
Übernahmen voraus - Broker Hot Stock hebt ab
Nach 4.367% mit flatexDEGIRO ($FTK) und 20.488% mit Smartbroker ($SB1)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,45 $ 2,75 $ -0,30 $ -10,91% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B0744359 A0ET3D 4,50 $ 2,45 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 2,40 € +2,56%  17.03.23
Berlin 2,46 € +1,65%  17.03.23
Düsseldorf 2,38 € +0,85%  17.03.23
Frankfurt 2,32 € -0,85%  17.03.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,45 $ -10,91%  13.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip erhält 200 Drohnen Riesenauftrag. Nach 1.467% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...