Essentra - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.03.2023 - GB00B0744359
19.03.23 22:33
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument HOF GB00B0744359 ESSENTRA PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.03.2023 The instrument HOF GB00B0744359 ESSENTRA PLC LS -,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.03.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,45 $
|2,75 $
|-0,30 $
|-10,91%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B0744359
|A0ET3D
|4,50 $
|2,45 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|2,40 €
|+2,56%
|17.03.23
|Berlin
|2,46 €
|+1,65%
|17.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|2,38 €
|+0,85%
|17.03.23
|Frankfurt
|2,32 €
|-0,85%
|17.03.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,45 $
|-10,91%
|13.03.23
= Realtime
