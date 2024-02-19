Erweiterte Funktionen
SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.02.2024 - CA83125J1049
18.02.24 23:22
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.02.2024 The instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,50 €
|18,30 €
|0,20 €
|+1,09%
|16.02./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA83125J1049
|A14W6W
|19,70 €
|14,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|18,50 €
|+1,09%
|16.02.24
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|18,648 $
|-2,16%
|09.01.24
