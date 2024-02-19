Erweiterte Funktionen



SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.02.2024 - CA83125J1049




18.02.24 23:22
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.02.2024 The instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.02.2024

Aktuell
Eilt: FDA-Annahme von Medikamenten-Antrag sorgt für Durchbruch
6 Mio. $ frisches Kapital - Diesen 270% Hot Stock jetzt kaufen

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,50 € 18,30 € 0,20 € +1,09% 16.02./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA83125J1049 A14W6W 19,70 € 14,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 18,50 € +1,09%  16.02.24
Nasdaq OTC Other 18,648 $ -2,16%  09.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Institutionelle Investoren vor Einstieg. Neuer 343% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...