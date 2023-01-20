Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "National Bankshares":
National Bankshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.01.2023 - US6348651091
20.01.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 9F2 US6348651091 NATL BANKSHARES DL 2,50 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.01.2023 The instrument 9F2 US6348651091 NATL BANKSHARES DL 2,50 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.01.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|42,04 $
|41,57 $
|0,47 $
|+1,13%
|19.01./22:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6348651091
|351157
|42,04 $
|30,73 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.