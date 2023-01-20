Erweiterte Funktionen

National Bankshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.01.2023 - US6348651091




20.01.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 9F2 US6348651091 NATL BANKSHARES DL 2,50 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.01.2023 The instrument 9F2 US6348651091 NATL BANKSHARES DL 2,50 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.01.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
42,04 $ 41,57 $ 0,47 $ +1,13% 19.01./22:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6348651091 351157 42,04 $ 30,73 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 42,04 $ +1,13%  19.01.23
Frankfurt 37,80 € 0,00%  19.01.23
NYSE 39,55 $ 0,00%  05.01.23
AMEX 39,00 $ 0,00%  21.11.22
  = Realtime
