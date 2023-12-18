Erweiterte Funktionen



Mercer International - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.12.2023 - US5880561015




17.12.23 22:02
Das Instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.12.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.12.2023 The instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.12.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.12.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,16 $ 9,34 $ -0,18 $ -1,93% 15.12./23:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5880561015 985284 13,25 $ 7,39 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,55 € 0,00%  15.12.23
München 8,50 € +4,94%  15.12.23
Berlin 8,50 € +4,94%  15.12.23
Frankfurt 8,30 € -1,19%  15.12.23
Nasdaq 9,16 $ -1,93%  15.12.23
NYSE 9,16 $ -2,03%  15.12.23
AMEX 9,19 $ -2,91%  15.12.23
  = Realtime
