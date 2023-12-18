Erweiterte Funktionen
Mercer International - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.12.2023 - US5880561015
17.12.23 22:02
Das Instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.12.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.12.2023 The instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.12.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.12.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,16 $
|9,34 $
|-0,18 $
|-1,93%
|15.12./23:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5880561015
|985284
|13,25 $
|7,39 $
