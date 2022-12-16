Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Gladstone":
Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.12.2022 - US3765361080
16.12.22 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.12.2022 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.12.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,20 $
|19,64 $
|-0,44 $
|-2,24%
|15.12./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3765361080
|260884
|26,10 $
|15,03 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,22 €
|-1,03%
|15.12.22
|AMEX
|19,62 $
|0,00%
|13.12.22
|Stuttgart
|18,255 €
|-0,54%
|15.12.22
|Düsseldorf
|18,00 €
|-1,50%
|15.12.22
|München
|18,075 €
|-1,53%
|15.12.22
|Frankfurt
|18,14 €
|-1,68%
|15.12.22
|Nasdaq
|19,20 $
|-2,24%
|15.12.22
|NYSE
|19,17 $
|-2,59%
|15.12.22
|Berlin
|18,16 €
|-3,15%
|15.12.22
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Konstant guter Dividenden zahle.
|14.09.21