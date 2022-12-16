Erweiterte Funktionen

Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.12.2022 - US3765361080




16.12.22 00:53
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.12.2022 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.12.2022

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,20 $ 19,64 $ -0,44 $ -2,24% 15.12./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3765361080 260884 26,10 $ 15,03 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,22 € -1,03%  15.12.22
AMEX 19,62 $ 0,00%  13.12.22
Stuttgart 18,255 € -0,54%  15.12.22
Düsseldorf 18,00 € -1,50%  15.12.22
München 18,075 € -1,53%  15.12.22
Frankfurt 18,14 € -1,68%  15.12.22
Nasdaq 19,20 $ -2,24%  15.12.22
NYSE 19,17 $ -2,59%  15.12.22
Berlin 18,16 € -3,15%  15.12.22
