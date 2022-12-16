Erweiterte Funktionen
DineEquity - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.12.2022 - US2544231069
16.12.22 00:53
Das Instrument IHP US2544231069 DINE BRANDS GL.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.12.2022 The instrument IHP US2544231069 DINE BRANDS GL.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|68,57 $
|68,57 $
|- $
|0,00%
|15.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2544231069
|A0Q3V8
|84,13 $
|61,13 $
= Realtime
