Erweiterte Funktionen



DineEquity - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.12.2022 - US2544231069




16.12.22 00:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument IHP US2544231069 DINE BRANDS GL.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.12.2022 The instrument IHP US2544231069 DINE BRANDS GL.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.12.2022

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
68,57 $ 68,57 $ -   $ 0,00% 15.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2544231069 A0Q3V8 84,13 $ 61,13 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		64,50 € -0,77%  13.12.22
München 64,50 € 0,00%  15.12.22
Stuttgart 64,00 € 0,00%  15.12.22
NYSE 68,57 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 68,70 $ 0,00%  14.12.22
Nasdaq 68,58 $ -0,39%  15.12.22
Frankfurt 63,00 € -2,33%  15.12.22
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...