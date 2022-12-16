Das Instrument IHP US2544231069 DINE BRANDS GL.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.12.2022 The instrument IHP US2544231069 DINE BRANDS GL.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.12.2022