Erweiterte Funktionen
Greek Organisation of Football . - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.10.2022 - US3924831031
18.10.22 00:17
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GF8A US3924831031 GREEK O.FOOTB. ADR 1/2 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.10.2022 The instrument GF8A US3924831031 GREEK O.FOOTB. ADR 1/2 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.10.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,82 $
|5,845 $
|-0,025 $
|-0,43%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3924831031
|A1JATK
|8,10 $
|5,36 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|5,70 €
|+5,56%
|17.10.22
|Frankfurt
|5,95 €
|+1,71%
|17.10.22
|Berlin
|6,10 €
|+1,67%
|17.10.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,82 $
|-0,43%
|17.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.