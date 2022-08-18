Erweiterte Funktionen
Tractor Supply Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.08.2022 - US8923561067
18.08.22 02:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.08.2022 The instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|204,89 $
|204,73 $
|0,16 $
|+0,08%
|17.08./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8923561067
|889826
|241,39 $
|166,49 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|200,40 €
|-0,45%
|17.08.22
|Stuttgart
|200,95 €
|+3,99%
|17.08.22
|Hamburg
|199,76 €
|+3,42%
|17.08.22
|Hannover
|199,76 €
|+3,42%
|17.08.22
|München
|199,58 €
|+3,36%
|17.08.22
|Berlin
|199,40 €
|+3,33%
|17.08.22
|Xetra
|200,40 €
|+0,28%
|17.08.22
|NYSE
|204,92 $
|+0,10%
|17.08.22
|Nasdaq
|204,89 $
|+0,08%
|17.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|201,10 €
|0,00%
|17.08.22
|AMEX
|204,61 $
|-0,04%
|17.08.22
|Frankfurt
|199,64 €
|-1,02%
|17.08.22
Aktuell
