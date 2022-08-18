Erweiterte Funktionen



Tractor Supply Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.08.2022 - US8923561067




18.08.22 02:06
Das Instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.08.2022 The instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
204,89 $ 204,73 $ 0,16 $ +0,08% 17.08./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8923561067 889826 241,39 $ 166,49 $
Tradegate (RT) 		200,40 € -0,45%  17.08.22
Stuttgart 200,95 € +3,99%  17.08.22
Hamburg 199,76 € +3,42%  17.08.22
Hannover 199,76 € +3,42%  17.08.22
München 199,58 € +3,36%  17.08.22
Berlin 199,40 € +3,33%  17.08.22
Xetra 200,40 € +0,28%  17.08.22
NYSE 204,92 $ +0,10%  17.08.22
Nasdaq 204,89 $ +0,08%  17.08.22
Düsseldorf 201,10 € 0,00%  17.08.22
AMEX 204,61 $ -0,04%  17.08.22
Frankfurt 199,64 € -1,02%  17.08.22
