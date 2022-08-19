Erweiterte Funktionen
Commonwealth Bank Of Austra. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.08.2022 - US2027126000
19.08.22 01:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CWW0 US2027126000 COMMONW.BK AUSTR.SP.ADRS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.08.2022 The instrument CWW0 US2027126000 COMMONW.BK AUSTR.SP.ADRS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|71,80 $
|70,26 $
|1,54 $
|+2,19%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2027126000
|A1JP2P
|82,19 $
|59,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|71,80 $
|+2,19%
|18.08.22
|München
|68,50 €
|0,00%
|18.08.22
|Stuttgart
|67,00 €
|0,00%
|18.08.22
|Frankfurt
|67,00 €
|-0,74%
|18.08.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.