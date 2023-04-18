Das Instrument 2DN SE0003950864 CONCENTRIC AB EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.04.2023 The instrument 2DN SE0003950864 CONCENTRIC AB EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.04.2023