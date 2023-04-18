Erweiterte Funktionen



CONCENTRIC AB - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.04.2023 - SE0003950864




17.04.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 2DN SE0003950864 CONCENTRIC AB EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.04.2023 The instrument 2DN SE0003950864 CONCENTRIC AB EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.04.2023

Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,50 $ 20,50 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0003950864 A1JBXB 21,99 $ 18,30 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 19,24 € 0,00%  17.04.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 20,50 $ 0,00%  11.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Saudi-Arabiens des Lithiums entdeckt - Neuer 417% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 9.280% mit E3 Lithium ($ETL)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...