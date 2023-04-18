Erweiterte Funktionen
CONCENTRIC AB - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.04.2023 - SE0003950864
17.04.23 23:53
Das Instrument 2DN SE0003950864 CONCENTRIC AB EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.04.2023 The instrument 2DN SE0003950864 CONCENTRIC AB EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,50 $
|20,50 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0003950864
|A1JBXB
|21,99 $
|18,30 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|19,24 €
|0,00%
|17.04.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|20,50 $
|0,00%
|11.04.23
