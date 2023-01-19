Erweiterte Funktionen



SM Energy - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.01.2023 - US78454L1008




19.01.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SJL US78454L1008 SM ENERGY CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.01.2023 The instrument SJL US78454L1008 SM ENERGY CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.01.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,17 $ 33,17 $ -   $ 0,00% 18.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US78454L1008 A1CZW5 54,97 $ 28,99 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,00 € -0,13%  18.01.23
München 30,68 € +1,44%  18.01.23
NYSE 33,17 $ 0,00%  01:00
Frankfurt 30,845 € -0,21%  18.01.23
Düsseldorf 30,465 € -0,42%  18.01.23
AMEX 33,25 $ -0,45%  18.01.23
Stuttgart 30,29 € -0,56%  18.01.23
Berlin 30,80 € -0,56%  18.01.23
Nasdaq 33,165 $ -1,00%  18.01.23
  = Realtime
