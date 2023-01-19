Erweiterte Funktionen
SM Energy - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.01.2023 - US78454L1008
19.01.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SJL US78454L1008 SM ENERGY CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.01.2023 The instrument SJL US78454L1008 SM ENERGY CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,17 $
|33,17 $
|- $
|0,00%
|18.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US78454L1008
|A1CZW5
|54,97 $
|28,99 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,00 €
|-0,13%
|18.01.23
|München
|30,68 €
|+1,44%
|18.01.23
|NYSE
|33,17 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Frankfurt
|30,845 €
|-0,21%
|18.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|30,465 €
|-0,42%
|18.01.23
|AMEX
|33,25 $
|-0,45%
|18.01.23
|Stuttgart
|30,29 €
|-0,56%
|18.01.23
|Berlin
|30,80 €
|-0,56%
|18.01.23
|Nasdaq
|33,165 $
|-1,00%
|18.01.23
= Realtime
