Victrex - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.01.2023 - GB0009292243
19.01.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1OY GB0009292243 VICTREX PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.01.2023 The instrument 1OY GB0009292243 VICTREX PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,20 €
|20,40 €
|-0,20 €
|-0,98%
|18.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0009292243
|898554
|26,04 €
|17,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|21,7008 $
|+12,29%
|13.01.23
|München
|20,40 €
|+3,55%
|18.01.23
|Stuttgart
|20,20 €
|+1,51%
|18.01.23
|Frankfurt
|20,20 €
|-0,98%
|18.01.23
= Realtime
