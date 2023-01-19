Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Victrex":
 Aktien    


Victrex - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.01.2023 - GB0009292243




19.01.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 1OY GB0009292243 VICTREX PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.01.2023 The instrument 1OY GB0009292243 VICTREX PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.01.2023

Aktuell
Drohnen Aktientip meldet Riesendeal mit Lufthansa
261% Drone Hot Stock nach 25.947% mit Raytheon und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Incn.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,20 € 20,40 € -0,20 € -0,98% 18.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009292243 898554 26,04 € 17,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 21,7008 $ +12,29%  13.01.23
München 20,40 € +3,55%  18.01.23
Stuttgart 20,20 € +1,51%  18.01.23
Frankfurt 20,20 € -0,98%  18.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Starke Bohrresultate - 7,64 Mrd. $ Gold entdeckt. Neuer 331% Gold Hot Stock nach 60.500% mit Caldas Gold ($CGC.V)

iMetal Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Victrex (WKN: 898554) 26.02.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...