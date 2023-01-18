Erweiterte Funktionen

Victrex - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.01.2023 - GB0009292243




18.01.23
Das Instrument 1OY GB0009292243 VICTREX PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.01.2023 The instrument 1OY GB0009292243 VICTREX PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.01.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,40 € 19,30 € 1,10 € +5,70% 17.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009292243 898554 26,52 € 17,10 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 21,7008 $ +12,29%  13.01.23
Frankfurt 20,40 € +5,70%  17.01.23
Stuttgart 19,80 € +1,54%  17.01.23
München 19,70 € 0,00%  16.01.23
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Victrex (WKN: 898554) 26.02.18
