APPRECIATE GRP PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.01.2023 - GB0006710643




19.01.23 00:50
Das Instrument PG5 GB0006710643 APPRECIATE GRP PLC LS-,02 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.01.2023 The instrument PG5 GB0006710643 APPRECIATE GRP PLC LS-,02 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.01.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,48 € 0,472 € 0,008 € +1,69% 18.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0006710643 917699 0,50 € 0,26 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,48 € +1,69%  18.01.23
Stuttgart 0,448 € +0,90%  18.01.23
Frankfurt 0,452 € +0,89%  18.01.23
  = Realtime
