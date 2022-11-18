Erweiterte Funktionen
National Bankshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.11.2022 - US6348651091
18.11.22 00:51
Das Instrument 9F2 US6348651091 NATL BANKSHARES DL 2,50 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.11.2022 The instrument 9F2 US6348651091 NATL BANKSHARES DL 2,50 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,00 $
|38,82 $
|0,18 $
|+0,46%
|17.11./23:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6348651091
|351157
|39,13 $
|30,73 $
