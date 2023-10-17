Erweiterte Funktionen



Growthpoint Properities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.10.2023 - ZAE000179420




16.10.23 23:53
Das Instrument G5JA ZAE000179420 GROWTHPOINT PPTYS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.10.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 18.10.2023 The instrument G5JA ZAE000179420 GROWTHPOINT PPTYS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 17.10.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.10.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,51 € 0,505 € 0,005 € +0,99% 16.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ZAE000179420 A1W3J7 0,84 € 0,48 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,49 € +1,66%  16.10.23
Berlin 0,51 € +0,99%  16.10.23
Frankfurt 0,498 € 0,00%  16.10.23
München 0,515 € 0,00%  16.10.23
  = Realtime
