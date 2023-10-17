Erweiterte Funktionen
Growthpoint Properities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.10.2023 - ZAE000179420
16.10.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument G5JA ZAE000179420 GROWTHPOINT PPTYS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.10.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 18.10.2023 The instrument G5JA ZAE000179420 GROWTHPOINT PPTYS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 17.10.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.10.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,51 €
|0,505 €
|0,005 €
|+0,99%
|16.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ZAE000179420
|A1W3J7
|0,84 €
|0,48 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.