Commonwealth Bank Of Austra. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.08.2023 - US2027126000
17.08.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CWW0 US2027126000 COMMONW.BK AUSTR.SP.ADRS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.08.2023 The instrument CWW0 US2027126000 COMMONW.BK AUSTR.SP.ADRS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.08.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|65,61 $
|65,82 $
|-0,21 $
|-0,32%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2027126000
|A1JP2P
|78,96 $
|58,14 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|65,61 $
|-0,32%
|17.08.23
|München
|59,50 €
|-0,83%
|17.08.23
|Frankfurt
|57,50 €
|-0,86%
|17.08.23
|Stuttgart
|57,50 €
|-0,86%
|17.08.23
= Realtime
