Lendlease Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.08.2023 - AU000000LLC3
17.08.23 00:10
Das Instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 18.08.2023 The instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 17.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.08.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,252 €
|4,705 €
|0,547 €
|+11,63%
|16.08./21:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000LLC3
|858788
|7,37 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,252 €
|+11,63%
|28.07.23
|Frankfurt
|4,625 €
|-4,11%
|16.08.23
|Stuttgart
|4,6495 €
|-5,08%
|16.08.23
|München
|4,5965 €
|-5,11%
|16.08.23
|Berlin
|4,5985 €
|-5,12%
|16.08.23
