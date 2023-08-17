Das Instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 18.08.2023 The instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 17.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.08.2023