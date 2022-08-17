Erweiterte Funktionen
GSK plc - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.08.2022 - GB00BN7SWP63
17.08.22 02:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GS71 GB00BN7SWP63 GSK PLC LS-,3125 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 18.08.2022 The instrument GS71 GB00BN7SWP63 GSK PLC LS-,3125 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 17.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,10 €
|16,892 €
|0,208 €
|+1,23%
|16.08./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BN7SWP63
|A3DMB5
|22,60 €
|16,39 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,334 €
|+0,09%
|16.08.22
|Frankfurt
|17,496 €
|+2,92%
|16.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|17,316 €
|+1,52%
|16.08.22
|Xetra
|17,10 €
|+1,23%
|16.08.22
|Berlin
|17,292 €
|+0,92%
|16.08.22
|Hamburg
|17,022 €
|-0,48%
|16.08.22
|Stuttgart
|17,464 €
|-0,73%
|16.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|16,935 $
|-1,83%
|16.08.22
|Hannover
|17,022 €
|-3,84%
|16.08.22
|München
|17,018 €
|-4,54%
|16.08.22
= Realtime
