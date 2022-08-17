Erweiterte Funktionen
SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.08.2022 - CA83125J1049
17.08.22 02:10
Das Instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 18.08.2022 The instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 17.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,84 $
|22,56 $
|0,28 $
|+1,24%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA83125J1049
|A14W6W
|31,56 $
|18,57 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|22,84 $
|+1,24%
|16.08.22
|Frankfurt
|22,00 €
|0,00%
|16.08.22
