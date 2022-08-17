Erweiterte Funktionen



SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.08.2022 - CA83125J1049




17.08.22 02:10
Das Instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 18.08.2022 The instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 17.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,84 $ 22,56 $ 0,28 $ +1,24% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA83125J1049 A14W6W 31,56 $ 18,57 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 22,84 $ +1,24%  16.08.22
Frankfurt 22,00 € 0,00%  16.08.22
  = Realtime
