Dairy Farm International Holding. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.08.2022 - BMG2624N1535
18.08.22 02:06
Das Instrument DFA1 BMG2624N1535 DFI RETAIL GRP.HO.DL-,056 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.08.2022 The instrument DFA1 BMG2624N1535 DFI RETAIL GRP.HO.DL-,056 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,77 $
|2,95 $
|-0,18 $
|-6,10%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2624N1535
|928180
|3,69 $
|2,40 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,66 €
|-2,21%
|04.08.22
|München
|2,70 €
|+0,75%
|17.08.22
|Frankfurt
|2,64 €
|0,00%
|17.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|2,68 €
|-0,74%
|17.08.22
|Berlin
|2,70 €
|-0,74%
|17.08.22
|Stuttgart
|2,58 €
|-3,73%
|17.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,77 $
|-6,10%
|08.08.22
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|14
|Hi all gg,,
|21.03.19