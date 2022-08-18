Erweiterte Funktionen

QBE Insurance - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.08.2022 - AU000000QBE9




18.08.22 02:06
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument QBE AU000000QBE9 QBE INSURANCE GRP EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.08.2022 The instrument QBE AU000000QBE9 QBE INSURANCE GRP EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,30 € 8,30 € -   € 0,00% 17.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000QBE9 879189 8,65 € 6,70 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,30 € 0,00%  17.08.22
Frankfurt 8,20 € 0,00%  17.08.22
Hamburg 8,20 € 0,00%  17.08.22
Berlin 8,25 € 0,00%  17.08.22
Düsseldorf 8,10 € -1,22%  17.08.22
Stuttgart 8,10 € -1,82%  17.08.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,05 $ -4,28%  21.07.22
  = Realtime
