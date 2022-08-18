Erweiterte Funktionen
QBE Insurance - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.08.2022 - AU000000QBE9
Das Instrument QBE AU000000QBE9 QBE INSURANCE GRP EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.08.2022 The instrument QBE AU000000QBE9 QBE INSURANCE GRP EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,30 €
|8,30 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000QBE9
|879189
|8,65 €
|6,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,30 €
|0,00%
|17.08.22
|Frankfurt
|8,20 €
|0,00%
|17.08.22
|Hamburg
|8,20 €
|0,00%
|17.08.22
|Berlin
|8,25 €
|0,00%
|17.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|8,10 €
|-1,22%
|17.08.22
|Stuttgart
|8,10 €
|-1,82%
|17.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,05 $
|-4,28%
|21.07.22
= Realtime
