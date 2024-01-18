Erweiterte Funktionen
SM Energy - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.01.2024 - US78454L1008
18.01.24 00:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SJL US78454L1008 SM ENERGY CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.01.2024 The instrument SJL US78454L1008 SM ENERGY CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.01.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,67 $
|35,67 $
|- $
|0,00%
|17.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US78454L1008
|A1CZW5
|43,73 $
|24,68 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,67 €
|-0,12%
|17.01.24
|AMEX
|35,71 $
|+0,31%
|17.01.24
|Nasdaq
|35,67 $
|+0,30%
|17.01.24
|NYSE
|35,67 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Frankfurt
|32,59 €
|-0,28%
|17.01.24
|Berlin
|32,64 €
|-0,31%
|17.01.24
|Stuttgart
|32,44 €
|-1,49%
|17.01.24
|München
|32,84 €
|-3,92%
|17.01.24
|Düsseldorf
|32,48 €
|-4,41%
|17.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|10
|SM Energy
|25.04.21