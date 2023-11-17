Erweiterte Funktionen



17.11.23 00:52
Das Instrument S7MB SE0000163594 SECURITAS AB B SK 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.11.2023 The instrument S7MB SE0000163594 SECURITAS AB B SK 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,846 € 7,984 € -0,138 € -1,73% 16.11./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0000163594 883870 9,12 € 6,87 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,846 € -1,73%  16.11.23
München 7,934 € +2,03%  16.11.23
Berlin 7,934 € +2,03%  16.11.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,15 $ 0,00%  10.11.23
Stuttgart 7,882 € -1,30%  16.11.23
Düsseldorf 7,812 € -1,64%  16.11.23
Frankfurt 7,932 € -1,69%  16.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
