Securitas B - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.11.2023 - SE0000163594
17.11.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument S7MB SE0000163594 SECURITAS AB B SK 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.11.2023 The instrument S7MB SE0000163594 SECURITAS AB B SK 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,846 €
|7,984 €
|-0,138 €
|-1,73%
|16.11./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0000163594
|883870
|9,12 €
|6,87 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|7,846 €
|-1,73%
|16.11.23
|München
|7,934 €
|+2,03%
|16.11.23
|Berlin
|7,934 €
|+2,03%
|16.11.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,15 $
|0,00%
|10.11.23
|Stuttgart
|7,882 €
|-1,30%
|16.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|7,812 €
|-1,64%
|16.11.23
|Frankfurt
|7,932 €
|-1,69%
|16.11.23
