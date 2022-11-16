Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Global Clean Energy UC. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.11.2022 - IE00B1XNHC34
16.11.22 01:04
Das Instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.11.2022 The instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,504 €
|11,322 €
|0,182 €
|+1,61%
|15.11./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B1XNHC34
|A0MW0M
|13,38 €
|8,53 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,7255 $
|-0,02%
|11.11.22
|
|11,504 €
|+2,09%
|15.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|11,5608 $
|+7,35%
|14.11.22
|Frankfurt
|11,456 €
|+1,90%
|15.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|11,424 €
|+1,75%
|15.11.22
|München
|11,526 €
|+1,68%
|15.11.22
|Xetra
|11,504 €
|+1,61%
|15.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|11,424 €
|+1,49%
|15.11.22
|Berlin
|11,498 €
|+1,14%
|15.11.22
|Hamburg
|11,35 €
|+0,07%
|15.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
