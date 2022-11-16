Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares Global Clean Energy UC. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.11.2022 - IE00B1XNHC34




16.11.22 01:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.11.2022 The instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2022

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,504 € 11,322 € 0,182 € +1,61% 15.11./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B1XNHC34 A0MW0M 13,38 € 8,53 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		11,7255 $ -0,02%  11.11.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,504 € +2,09%  15.11.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,5608 $ +7,35%  14.11.22
Frankfurt 11,456 € +1,90%  15.11.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 11,424 € +1,75%  15.11.22
München 11,526 € +1,68%  15.11.22
Xetra 11,504 € +1,61%  15.11.22
Düsseldorf 11,424 € +1,49%  15.11.22
Berlin 11,498 € +1,14%  15.11.22
Hamburg 11,35 € +0,07%  15.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensation: Bahnbrechende Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 632% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Strategie des iShares Global Cl. 28.07.22
119 Wird hier die Zukunft gehandel. 28.07.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...