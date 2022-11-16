Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Listed Private Equity U. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.11.2022 - IE00B1TXHL60
16.11.22 01:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.11.2022 The instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,40 €
|24,34 €
|0,06 €
|+0,25%
|15.11./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B1TXHL60
|A0MM0N
|29,75 €
|20,82 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,7532 €
|+1,34%
|11.11.22
|
|24,36 €
|+0,60%
|15.11.22
|Frankfurt
|24,495 €
|+0,64%
|15.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|24,24 €
|+0,39%
|15.11.22
|Xetra
|24,40 €
|+0,25%
|15.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|24,235 €
|+0,14%
|15.11.22
|München
|24,375 €
|0,00%
|15.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|23,56
|0,00%
|09.11.22
|Berlin
|24,30 €
|-0,43%
|15.11.22
|Hamburg
|24,145 €
|-2,25%
|15.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|IE00B1TXHL6 - iShares Listed .
|08.01.22