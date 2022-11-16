Das Instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.11.2022 The instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2022