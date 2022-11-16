Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares Listed Private Equity U. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.11.2022 - IE00B1TXHL60




16.11.22 01:04
Das Instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.11.2022 The instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,40 € 24,34 € 0,06 € +0,25% 15.11./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B1TXHL60 A0MM0N 29,75 € 20,82 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		24,7532 € +1,34%  11.11.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,36 € +0,60%  15.11.22
Frankfurt 24,495 € +0,64%  15.11.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 24,24 € +0,39%  15.11.22
Xetra 24,40 € +0,25%  15.11.22
Düsseldorf 24,235 € +0,14%  15.11.22
München 24,375 € 0,00%  15.11.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 23,56 0,00%  09.11.22
Berlin 24,30 € -0,43%  15.11.22
Hamburg 24,145 € -2,25%  15.11.22
